New Push To Redevelop Steelworks Site At Newcastle

The NSW Government is looking to kickstart new industry in the Hunter, calling for proposals to repurpose a 52-hectare BHP site at Newcastle.

Registrations of Interest are being sought to transform the former steelworks site with innovative new uses, providing a boost for employment and the local economy.

Minister for Planning and Minister for Homes Anthony Roberts said the site, which has been extensively remediated, could be put to use in a range of industries.

“As the seventh-largest city in Australia, with close proximity to Sydney and critical infrastructure including port, rail and road networks, Newcastle has great potential to specialise in innovative markets such as clean and green technologies,” Mr Roberts said.

“It’s time for a new era as we transition into the next phase of job creation in emerging industries, boosting local employment and attracting new investment from domestic and international markets.”

Proposals can be pitched to Colliers International from February 28 with the Registration of Interest period closing on March 18.