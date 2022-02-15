Alleged Car Thieves Charged After Roadtrip To Newcastle

Two people have been charged after allegedly stealing a car in Sydney and driving it to Newcastle.

About 6:40 on Sunday, local police were notified that the stolen vehicle, a Toyota Prado, was travelling towards Newcastle on the M1 at speed.

Police were later told the car was driving recklessly along Newcastle Road before being spotted by officers at the intersection of Griffith Road and Tudor Street at Hamilton.

The vehicle was pulled over and the 16-year-old female driver, and a 25-year-old male passenger were arrested and taken to Newcastle Police Station.

The pair were charged with a slew of theft and driving offences.

The man faced court in Newcastle yesterday, with the girl to face a Children’s Court on Thursday.