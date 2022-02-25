Sun powered projects get funding boost

Projects that will use the power of the sun have received funding across the Hunter region.

The Federal Government’s Powering Communities Program has dished out more than $10 million across the country with more than $80,000 being shared among groups in the Hunter.

The successful projects in the Hunter include:

Cooranbong Community Services Centre Association Incorporated $5,055 to upgrade their refrigeration

Country Womens Association of NSW $11,369 to install solar panels

Denman Childrens Centre Association Incorporated $12,000 for an electrical upgrade

Hunter Care Ltd $11,000 to install a community hub solar project

Singleton Rugby Club Ltd $11,180 to install solar units at the club

The Scout Association of Australia NSW Branch $12,000 for the Singleton Scout Hall solar power project

Wangi Men’s Shed Incorporated $10,773 for a solar energy system

Nationals candidate for Hunter James Thomson said he is very excited for the community groups who have been given a helping hand to work towards reducing the cost of living.

“Energy bills are often one of the biggest overheads for volunteer organisations, and these grants will be a welcome boost,” James Thomson said.

“Groups like the Singleton Rugby Club and the Cooranbong Community Services Centre Association are the lifeblood of our community. The more they can save on running costs, the more they can spend on supporting our local community.”