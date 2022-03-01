NSW planning department ‘partially’ approves $52 million Bayswater upgrade

The planning department has “partially” approved AGL’s $52 million-dollar plan for upgrade works at their Bayswater Power Station.

The energy giant had the proposal in to improve the environmental performance of ash, salt and water management infrastructure at the Muswellbrook site and facilitate an improved rehabilitation outcome for the ash disposal area.

To do that, AGL planned to expand the existing ash disposal area to accommodate predicted ash generation, create a salt cake disposal landfill to facilitate an alternative process for managing water impurities, improvements to water management around the Coal Handling Plant, routine clearing of vegetation and other improvements and changes to processes at the site.

The NSW Department of Planning and Environment has partially improved the entire project which was put forward as a State Significant Development.

An AGL Spokeswoman said it’s an important step, but they “will continue to review the components of the project until full approval is determined”.

“We are working collaboratively with NSW DPE to provide the additional assessment information on ash dam augmentation which will be subsequently considered by NSW DPE and the EPA.”

“The outcomes of these works will ensure Bayswater continues to meet its environmental performance requirements as we work towards its closure date between 2030-2033.”

“We are taking decisive action on decarbonisation, and as the energy transition continues to accelerate we know coal fired generation will exit the system earlier, as recently recognised in our Climate Commitments. However, for this to happen, there needs to be considerable investment in new generation and transmission, along with a coordinated plan across governments, industry, regulators and the community.”

Image credit: AGL