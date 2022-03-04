Half a dozen extra police for the Hunter

Half a dozen extra police are on their way to the Hunter.

Class 351 graduates from the Police Academy in Goulburn today with 193 new probationary constables hitting the beat from Monday.

Three of those recruits will be headed to the Hunter Valley Police District, two to the Lake Macquarie Police District and one to the Port Stephens-Hunter Police District.

It will be the first graduation ceremony for NSW Police Commissioner Karen Webb to attend who has welcomed the latest intake of probationary constables.

“It takes a special person to sign up for a career in policing, which is why I am so pleased to personally welcome and congratulate every recruit today,” Commissioner Webb said.

“It’s a job that involves putting others first every time we put on the blue uniform, but it’s an extremely satisfying career.”

“Whether you are stationed at one of the busiest police stations in the Sydney CBD, or at a rural station in a remote community out west, your contribution to this organisation and the broader community will not go unnoticed.”

Class 351 includes 133 men and 60 women who will complete their year of on-the-job training and the Associate Degree in Policing Practice by distance education with Charles Sturt University before being confirmed to the rank of constable.