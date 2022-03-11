Ribbon Cut On New Maitland Hospital

The ribbon has officially been cut on the new Maitland Hospital.

The NSW Health minister Brad Hazzard attended the ceremony which took place today following at the $470 million facility’s opening to patients and staff back in January.

“This incredible facility delivers a range of new and expanded services and has substantial capacity to expand in the future, ensuring the health needs of the community continue to be met,” Mr Hazzard said.

Services and patients have been relocated to the new facility from the existing hospital, which has since closed it’s doors.

Those from Maitland and surrounds will have access, for the first time to chemotherapy, cardiac catheterisation and emergency short stay.

The new hospital will boast an almost doubling in size from the existing one as well as two-thirds of rooms being single rooms, along with negative pressure rooms, which can support COVID-positive patients.