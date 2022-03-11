Hunter River falling at Singleton but still on the rise at Maitland

The sun is shining across the Hunter region today, hopefully drying out some very sodden ground.

The SES latest flood update shows the Hunter River at Singleton continuing to recede where a major flood peak of 13.16 was reached on Wednesday night. The level dropped below the moderate flood level of 11.5 metres this morning and is currently sitting at 11.32 metres and falling with minor flooding.

Moderate flooding is occurring at Maitland, where river levels are close to the peak. The Belmore Bridge is currently at 9.33 metres and near the peak and is likely to peak near 9.40 metres

this morning and remain above the moderate flood level 8.90 metres through to late today.

The Lower Hunter River at Raymond Terrace is expected to remain below the minor flood level 2.50 metres.

Major flooding is occurring along the Wollombi Brook at Bulga. It peaked at 7.37 metres around 12:45 pm Wednesday and is currently at 5.52 metres and falling, with major flooding. The Wollombi Brook at Bulga is expected to remain above the major flood level of 4.60 metres through to late today.

People in areas likely to be impacted by flooding in Low-lying areas of Wollombi Brook Area should relocate immediately to family or friends outside the impact area.

The New England Highway at Singleton near Dunolly reopened last night after being shut due to floodwaters. There are still various local road closures from one end of the Hunter due to water over many roads.

The Putty Road is still being impacted by trees being down and landslips so authorities are urging motorists not to use the road.

The advice from the SES for those being impacted by floodwaters:

Refraining from driving or walking through flood water

Road closures and flood isolation may impact on work, family and educational commitments

Monitoring emergency warnings and severe weather updates on local ABC radio, NSW SES Facebook Page and Bureau of Meteorology website

If your property is at risk of inundation, please raise moveable items, such as furniture, as high as possible onto benches or tables, placing electrical items on top

If you are advised by an emergency services officer to evacuate, please do so

Securing outside belongings and before leaving; turn off the power, water and take essential medicines and clothes with you

Farmers should move machinery, livestock, pumps and fodder to flood free ground

For emergency help in floods and storms, call the NSW State Emergency Service on 132 500. In life threatening situations call triple zero (000) immediately.

Image credit: Singleton SES Facebook page