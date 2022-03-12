Hunter Workers revive historic women’s march as part of International Women’s Day

Hunter women and allies are marching today to celebrate International Women’s Day, marking the first time in three decades since the last event was held.

The Women’s Militant Movement, the women’s section of the Communist Party of Australia, held the first ever International Women’s Day march at Islington Park in 1931.

That event continued every year on until the Newcastle Earthquake happened in 1989.

Hunter Workers have revived the march, in a climate where women are fed up, airing their frustrations and calling for governments to see equality as a key priority.

Chair of Hunter Worker’s Women’s Committee, Leanne Holmes says the march isn’t just to celebrate achievements, it’s also to have voices heard and amplify stories and injustices women continue to face.

“Women were hit hardest by the pandemic: they lost more jobs than men, they took on more unpaid work, and they were less likely to get government support.

We need a government who will prioritize women’s equality and equity, and put this into true action, not just empty words and promises.

One of the most constructive things our government could do to improve the prospects and equality of women in this country would be to end the proliferation of insecure work.

And yet our current government has spent the last decade making jobs less secure, leaving women worse off.

We need a government who will fight for secure jobs, and we need them to hear us,” Ms Holmes said.

Image: International Women’s Day March at Civic Park in 1963.