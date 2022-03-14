Floodwatch over for the Hunter this time around

The flood risk for the Hunter River has fallen over the weekend.

The NSW State Emergency Service said minor flooding is no longer occurring along the Hunter River at Maitland which was the latest concern from the heavy rain last week.

At the Belmore Bridge, the river fell below the minor flood level of 5.90 metres at about 9:15am yesterday.

Residents in the low-Lying areas of Maitland, Morpeth, Hinton, Millers Forest, Duckenfield, and Raymond Terrace may still be experiencing the inconvenience of low-Lying areas being inundated

for the next couple of days as the water slowly subsides.

Hinton is still completely cut off by floodwaters with the Port Stephens SES taking kids and frontline workers like nurses and teachers to work and school by boat.

The local SES is still taking essential supplies to isolated properties.

Image credit: Hunter SES Facebook page