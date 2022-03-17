Lambton Library re-opens with a high-tech twist

Lambton Library will officially re-open it’s doors this weekend with a high-tech twist, after being closed for almost two years.

The exterior of the historic 132-year-old, former council chambers has been restored and the inside transformed into a more modern library and community meeting place.

Members will have access to the facility outside of staffed hours, 14 hours a day, seven days a week, by swiping their membership card at the door.

Newcastle Lord Mayor Nuatali Nelmes says she hopes after-hours access can be rolled out across other branches.

“As part of our overall library strategy throughout the city, we are looking at how we can actually extend the operating hours and use libraries as a community hub model.

“That way they can be used not just for library services but also if you’re a student and studying, access to WiFi and access to other council services that you would normally get through the city administration centre,” Ms Nelmes said.

The Lambton Residents Group have advocated for the library to be restored.

Member of the group and historian, Robert Watson says he’s pleased to have greater access to the community facility.

“Lambton Library holds great historical significance within our community and it’s fantastic to see the beautiful building’s heritage facade reflect its original style ahead of re-opening,” Mr Watson said,

There’ll be a family friendly celebration on this Saturday to celebrate the re-opening, with children’s activities such as story time, craft, giant games and a scavenger hunt happening.