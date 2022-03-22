Police need your help to find Siena White

Police are asking for the public’s help to find Siena White, a 15-year-old missing from the Nelson Bay area.

Port Stephens-Hunter Police are looking for the teenager who they believe is in the Singleton area at the moment.

She’s described as being 129cm tall with brown hair, blue eyes, nose piercing, thin build, tan complexion.

Police are working hard to find her, so she can be returned to her parents, but are appealing to the general public for assistance in locating her.

If you see Siena, please call Nelson Bay Police Station on 4927 7220, Raymond Terrace Police Station on 4983 7599 or Maitland Police Station on 4934 0200.