Basketball courts at National Park a slam dunk

Local basketballers in Newcastle will no longer need to fight for a court like its the NBA playoffs with four new playing surfaces.

The work has recently finished on four additional basketball courts at National Park on the corner of the park and Parry Streets in Newcastle so now there’s six fresh courts for everyone to enjoy.

It’s part of a $10 million project at the recreational reserve to upgrade facilities including at the sportsgrounds around the courts.

The space was home to disused tennis courts, but now boasts the new courts and fresh greenspace.

Lord Mayor Nuatali Nelmes said National Park holds an important place in Newcastle’s recreation and sporting landscape and the upgrades to facilities are being provided to enhance the usability of the precinct.

“National Park has long been used for a variety of sports and activities, and each weekend hundreds of players flock to the park to participate in community sport and passive recreation activities, so it’s important that the facilities are upgraded to meet modern standards,” Cr Nelmes said.

Nick, the Captain at Newcastle High said its great.

“I think its a really great addition close to our school that we can walk to and use at any time for sport of PDHPE in lessons or competitions as well,” he said.

“It’s a great facility to have in the community and for our school, me personally I will definitely come down with my mates and have a few shots,” said Oscar the Vice Captain at Newcastle High.

“It’ll encourage more kids to get involved with sport,” said Charlotte, the Vice Captain at Newcastle High.

There will be a free community celebration held at the courts on Sunday 24 April between 10am and midday.

National Park is one of Newcastle’s largest and oldest sportsgrounds and open space reserves, covering over 20 hectares and is currently home to a range of community facilities, parklands and sportsgrounds.

Projects underway or recently completed at National Park:

Stage one of a major redevelopment of No. 1 Sportsground including re-built playing surface, new wickets, new irrigation, bleacher seating and lighting upgrade

Playing field upgrade at No. 5 and No. 6 Sportsgrounds

Construction of four basketball courts and seating, and creation of additional greenspace on the former tennis court site

Grandstand refurbishment at Fearnley Dawes Athletics Track

Centre field improvements at Fearnley Dawes Athletics Track

Netball courts upgrade

Image credit: 2HD Newsroom/Jessica Rouse