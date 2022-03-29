The ball is rolling on upgraded sports facilities in Port Stephens.

The NSW Government has contributed $2.3 million in funding including $640,000 out of the Stronger Country Communities Fund Round 4 and $1,693,080 in the 2021-22 round of the Regional Sport Facility Fund.

Mayor Ryan Palmer said the money is a major win.

“Three projects have been fully funded under the Stronger Country Communities Fund Round 4, including $230,000 to improve accessibility and remediate the playing surface at Salamander Bay Sports Complex.

“$160,000 has been secured to build a new playground and shade sail at Lakeside Leisure Centre at Raymond Terrace, while a further $250,000 will go towards replacing the 50-year-old toilet block at Fingal Bay beach with a more accessible public amenities building.”

Two projects have been successful in receiving grants under the 2021-22 Regional Sport Facility Fund, with Council contributing $338,000 towards the upgrades.

They include $999,980 to build a contemporary and inclusive multipurpose facility at Yulong Oval in Medowie and $698,100 to transform Raymond Terrace’s Brandon Park into an active hub with a multi-sport court, upgraded lighting, seating and accessible amenities.

“Without this funding, it wouldn’t have been possible to provide these projects for many years to come.”