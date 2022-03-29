Man arrested after allegedly threatening father and two daughters

A man wielding a knife got more than he bargained for when he allegedly tried to rob a man and his two daughters at Anna Bay last night.

Port Stephens-Hunter Police District officers say at about 10:45pm a 39-year-old man was walking home with his two teenage daughters, aged 13 and 14-years, on Gan Gan Road when a 22-year-old man allegedly lept out of a driveway with a knife demanding cash and any valuables.

The father allegedly punched the robber knocking him to the ground and kept him on the ground until police arrived.

Police were only a couple of minutes away when they called.

The father had to get treatment on his hand in hospital after injuring it when he allegedly punched the other man.

The 22-year-old was arrested and charged with assault with intent to rob while armed with offensive weapon, and armed with intent to commit indictable offence, which carries a maximum penalty of ten years gaol.

He was refused bail and faces Raymond Terrace Local Court today.

This morning police have also charged the 22-year-old man over an alleged armed robbery at Heatherbrae Subway on March 20.

Police allege the man went into the store armed and demanded money, he did get away with a small amount.

Police say the community’s assistance in the arrest has been invaluable as they used CCTV and dashcam footage in their investigations.