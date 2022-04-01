Disaster payments now available for Hunter residents after flooding

Disaster payments are now available for Hunter residents who have been impacted by recent flooding.

Maitland MP Jenny Aitchison said in NSW Parliament last week the NSW Government had made disaster declarations for the Hunter but the Federal Government hadn’t. It’s the Federal declaration that unlocks funding for affected residents.

Overnight, the Morrison Government expanded the Disaster Recovery Payment (AGDRP) to 14 additional Local Government Areas including Cessnock, Dungog, Maitland, Muswellbrook, Port Stephens, Singleton and the Upper Hunter.

The payment is a one-off non-means tested payment of $1000 per eligible adult and $400 per eligible child, and is available to eligible people in those affected LGAs who have suffered a significant loss, such as a severely damaged or destroyed home or a serious injury.

Disaster Recovery Allowance (DRA) has also been extended in those areas.

Minister for Government Services, Senator the Hon Linda Reynolds CSC said Services Australia has paid over $1.4 billion in AGDRP and DRA to more than 1.5 million people impacted by the New South Wales and Queensland floods.

“The Morrison-Joyce Government has acted swiftly to deliver record support, and Services Australia staff have been processing claims as quickly as possible to assist disaster-impacted communities,” Minister Reynolds said.

“I encourage residents impacted by the floods to check their eligibility for the AGDRP and DRA on the Services Australia website, before lodging a claim for assistance.”

“The easiest and quickest way to claim AGDRP and DRA is online through myGov. If people require support to claim, they can call the Australian Government Emergency Information Line on 180 22 66.

“To provide further support, we are also pausing Centrelink debt raising and new debt recovery in the affected locations.”

Online claiming via myGov is available 24×7. The Australian Government Emergency Information Line is open local time 8am to 7pm, Monday to Friday, and 10am to 4pm, Saturday and Sunday.

For more information on support available, visit www.servicesaustralia.gov.au/disaster

Image credit: Hunter SES Facebook page