HMAS Maitland crew to march this morning before decommissioning

The crew of HMAS Maitland will have their final march through Central Maitland today before their vessel is decommissioned at the end of the month.

Around 25 officers and sailors will so a Freedom of Entry through the streets from 10am.

The vessel has a strong link to the city since it was first commissioned back in 2006. Since then, the vessel has steamed approximately 430,000 nautical miles, the equivalent of a return trip to the moon.

The Levee and some surrounding streets will be closed to traffic between 8am and 11am this morning for the march.

As part of the event, members of the HMAS Maitland will march from The Levee and make their way along High Street, Hunter Street and Victoria Street before marching through to the Maitland Regional Art Gallery where a Civic Reception will take place.

Image: HMAS Maitland. Source: Australian Navy