George the cow saved from a muddy situation at Port Stephens

Emergency services had to perform an unusual rescue at Port Stephens yesterday, a one-tonne steer named George.

The 20-year-old Friesian wandered too close to the edge of a flood ditch at Nelsons Plains and became stuck.

With his front feet bent underneath him and well and truly unable to get out, the NSW State Emergency Service, the Raymond Terrace Rural Fire Service, the local vet, George’s family and other locals were brought in to help.

An excavator was used to free George from the mud.

Thankfully George was uninjured and was very happy to go back to eating some grass, well away from any other mud piles.

Image: Port Stephens SES Facebook