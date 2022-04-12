Urgent call for blood donations in the Hunter

An urgent call for blood donations has gone out across the Hunter ahead of back-to-back long weekends, with stocks at a critical low.

The Australian Red Cross Lifeblood Service’s supply of 0 negative blood has dropped to their lowest level in 12 months with only one and a half days of supply left.

Cath Stone, Lifeblood Executive Director of Donor Services said they’ll have nearly 40 donor centres open across the country on Good Friday for the first time to try and get more donations.

“We urgently need people to book a donation between now and ANZAC Day.”

The rare blood type is the only safe go-to in emergencies when a patients’ blood type is unknown but only 7% of the Australian population have the type.

“This rare blood type is in high demand because it can be given in emergency situations where a patient’s blood group is unknown,” Cath Stone said.

“It’s often stocked in ambulances and rescue helicopters to be used for trauma patients who can require huge quantities in a short amount of time,”

“A single blood donation can mean a lifetime for the person receiving it, and all it costs a donor is an hour of their time,” Ms Stone said.

To book a donation this Easter, visit lifeblood.com.au, download the free Donate Blood app or call 13 14 95.