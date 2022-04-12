Wickham woolshed fire clean up continues, another meeting this week

Another public gathering is being held tomorrow as inner-city Newcastle residents continue to feel the effects of the huge woolshed fire at Wickham last month.

The clean-up is continuing after two of the former woolsheds were destroyed by fire on March 1 spreading asbestos and debris around neighbouring suburbs.

Around 90 independent clean-up personnel remain in the field assessing and cleaning up private homes and removing debris on a daily basis.

The latest update says all parks, public roads and footpaths have been been cleaned and cleared except for those in close proximity to the fire site which is in progress now. In addition more than 300 private properties have been cleaned.

Demolition of the former woolsheds continues as well with access to Milford Street still restricted.

Community sport has resumed at Waratah park and Islington Park as well.

The community information session is on tomorrow, Wednesday 13th April with the Recovery Committee between 3pm and 6:30pm at the Good Life Church at Wickham.

More details: https://newcastle.nsw.gov.au/council/news/emergencies/wickham-fire-incident

Image: 2HD newsroom/Jessica Rouse