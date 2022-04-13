$3 million facelift for Max McMahon Oval in Rutherford

Max McMahon Oval at Rutherford is finally going to get a long awaited facelift.

The Federal Government has chipped in the $3 million needed to demolish and rebuild the amenities building at the Oval to bring it up to 21st century standards.

The upgrade will involve knocking down the existing clubhouse and constructing a new grandstand, team social room, timekeeping room, change room facilities, canteen, toilets and storage facilities.

Mayor Philip Penfold was ecstatic with the announcement.

“The amenities building at Max McMahon Oval has been in that condition since I played there as a 5-year-old. The building certainly needs replacing and we certainly need to make sure that we’re providing change rooms for the women as well which is sadly lacking there,” he said.

“This is a fantastic facility, this AFL ground is as big as the MCG and its used by the adjoining high school, the public school, Little Athletics and Cricket.”

The funding is not a promise, but money in the bank for Council as it was included in the Federal Budget handed down a fortnight ago.

“The timing is up to the government obviously but we’ve been in discussion with the government and Brooke Vitnell has been advocating for this project for many months now and its welcome and my job is to advocate for the people of Maitland. The timing is a matter for the government but I’m very glad to see it,” said Mayor Penfold.

Federal Minister for Communications, Urban Infrastructure, Cities and the Arts Paul Fletcher was in town for the announcement with Federal Liberal candidate for Paterson Brooke Vitnell who said she is thrilled to have been able to get the money for Maitland.

“Community sport is often the glue that binds the community together – the fact that this is oval is regularly used by the Rutherford Technology High School and the Rutherford Primary school cements the importance of this investment for the entire community,” she said.