Why should we vote for your electorate

Liberal Minister for Communications, Urban Infrastructure, Cities and the Arts of Australia, Paul Fletcher told Richard King that the coalition has stronger economic management and national security in Australia. Listen to the podcast here. https://www.2hd.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/Richard-and-Shanna-Breakfast-Show-Podcast-Paul-Fletcher-13042022.mp3

Labor MP For Shortland, Pat Conroy told Richard King that the labor party will be building a better future, better child care, and better well-paid jobs.

Listen to the podcast here.

Liberal Minister for Resources and Water, Keith Pitt told Richard King that we are delivering a strong economy and we want that to keep going, which is why we are asking the Australian people to support it.

Listen to the podcast here.