Newcastle Knights release Mitch Barnett from contract

Newcastle Knights star forward Mitch Barnett has been released from the final year of his current contract, freeing him to move to the New Zealand Warriors in 2023.

The 28-year-old’s management requested the release, with the club granting permission based on exceptional service Barnett has given and the respect he’s earned since joining in 2016.

He’ll remain with the Knights until the end of this season, before moving to the Warriors.

The club says they offered Barnett an extension into 2024, but both parties agree the decision to accept the New Zealand offer is the right decision for him.

In a statement, the Knights have offered their well wishes for “Barney” and his family and are encouraging fans to make the remainder of 2022 a fitting farewell for the great clubman.

Image: Newcastle Knights.