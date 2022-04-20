Kalyn Ponga’s future with the Newcastle Knights rubber stamped

After swirling speculation around the future of Newcastle Knights star Kalyn Ponga, the fullback has put the rumours about his contract negotiations to bed once and for all.

The team skipper announced this afternoon he has signed a massive new 5-year deal which will see him remain with the club until at least the end of 2027.

It’s a crushing blow to the dolphins, who have been relentlessly pursuing Ponga as their marquee signing.

Earlier this month, he met with Dolphins Coach Wayne Bennett supposedly about his future, but today that uncertainty has been squashed, with Ponga expressing his excitement about the news.

“I’m grateful for the huge amount of time and hard work it has taken to get this new five-year deal completed, especially for my family and key people from the club.

“My teammates have been awesome, they have shown me every respect and patience, without any pressure throughout the negotiations.

“It has taken a long time to get to get to this position, I have always said big decisions like these should not be rushed and we have taken the necessary time required.

“There has been a lot of reporting and opinions throughout the last few weeks, which I understand completely, and respect is a part of the game.

Knights CEO Philip Gardner says it’s a significant deal for the club.

“We are delighted to secure his future and look forward to watching him lead this club for a very long time.

“This signature adds to the forward momentum we are building, giving loyal knights members and the local community another reason to be excited,” Mr Gardner said.