Four charged, three from the Hunter over drug ring with links to overseas Comanchero OMCG

Detectives have charged four people, including three in the Hunter after strike force investigations led them to an alleged intricate drug operation.

Almost one years worth of digging, as part of Strike Force Byarong, led police to execute five search warrants across NSW, including at Elermore Vale, Wickham and Medowie on Wednesday morning.

Australian Border Force and specialist police assisted local officers from Tweed-Byron, Manning Great Lakes, Newcastle City and Port Stephens in their efforts and seized weapons, ammunition, prohibited drugs and a number of electronic devices including a Dedicated Encrypted Communication Device, documentation and other items, which will all undergo forensic examination.

As part of the operation a 54-year-old man was arrested at Elermore Vale and taken to Newcastle Police Station, where he was charged with supply prohibited drug more than indictable amount, two counts of supply prohibited drug more than large commercial quantity, knowingly deal with proceeds of crime, and participate criminal group contribute criminal activity. He was refused bail and appeared at Newcastle Local Court that day, where he was formally refused bail to reappear at the same court on Friday.

A 38-year-old man was also arrested at Wickham and taken to Newcastle Police Station, where he was charged with two counts of supply prohibited drug more than large commercial quantity, knowingly deal with proceeds of crime, and participate criminal group contribute criminal activity. He was refused bail and appeared at Newcastle Local Court that day, where he was formally refused bail to reappear at the same court on June 16.

Police also arrested a 51-year-old woman at Medowie who was taken to Raymond Terrace Police Station, where she was charged with two counts of supply prohibited drug more than large commercial quantity, possess ammunition without holding license or permit or authority, possess unauthorised firearm, possess prohibited drug, knowingly deal with proceeds of crime, and participate criminal group contribute criminal activity. She was refused bail and appeared at Raymond Terrace Local Court that day, where she was formally refused bail to reappear at the same court on June 20.

Police allege the trio are all linked to high-ranking overseas members of the Comanchero OMCG and each played a role in the cultivation and supply of prohibited drugs between October 2019 and June 2021.

Drugs and Firearms Squad Commander, Detective Superintendent John Watson says the data left behind by criminals exposed during Operation Ironside continues to yield results for investigators.

“We will be alleging this syndicate was involved in the cultivation and supply of cannabis and other prohibited drugs including cocaine and MDMA on a large commercial scale.

“These individuals were directly linked to high-ranking overseas members of the Comanchero OMCG and each played a role in carrying out the illicit activities of the syndicate at the expense of our community.

“Those who used the ANOM phones to facilitate serious organised crime should know that it is only a matter of time until you are prosecuted for your criminal endeavours,” Det Supt Watson said