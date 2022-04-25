Strike Force To Investigate Aggravated Sexual Assault At Singleton

A strike force has been established to investigate the aggravated sexual assault of a woman in Singleton last week.

Shortly after midnight on Thursday, a 32-year-old woman was confronted by two men at a home on Buchan Avenue.

The men – who had their faces hidden – threatened the woman with a knife and assaulted her, causing her to lose consciousness, before sexually assaulting her.

Emergency services were contacted after the pair fled and officers from Hunter Valley Police District attended, established a crime scene and commenced an investigation.

The woman was taken to the John Hunter Hospital for treatment.

Strike Force Currikee has been established as inquiries into the incident continue.

The men were both wearing dark clothing and had their faces hidden; but, one man has been described as being of large build and the other thinly built.

Detectives are appealing for anyone with information, or who may have witnessed suspicious activity in the area during that evening or in the days prior, to come forward.