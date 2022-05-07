Hunter Duo To Star In ParaMatildas World Cup Opener

Two Hunter athletes have been named in the ParaMatildas squad bound for the 2022 IFCPF Women’s World Cup in Spain next week.

Paralympian and former Valentine Phoenix junior, Georgia Beikhoff will co-captain the side, with Lake Macquarie young gun Lainee Harrison also selected.

Beikhoff her counterpart Eloise Northam were handed their jerseys by former Matildas captain and Legacy ’23 ambassador, Julie Dolan and former vice-captain Moya Dodd in a jersey ceremony that included CommBank Junior Matildas head coach Rae Dower and seven Future Matildas players

The ParaMatildas squad features two goalkeepers and eight outfield players for the 5-a-side modified competition.

Head Coach Kelly Stirton said it is an exciting time for the players who have been working towards the goal for the longest time.

““This is a squad with many strengths including leadership, speed and agility. We have a lot of girls with para sports backgrounds meaning we have a quick squad, which is going to be a danger when we break behind those lines of defence,” Stirton said.

The Aussies will launch their maiden campaign with a match against the Netherlands on May 11, before taking on Japan, Spain and the USA.