Wallsend supermarket worker critical after assault

A Coles supermarket worker has been taken to hospital in a critical condition after he was assaulted by a male customer.

Police say about 2:35 on Monday afternoon, emergency services were called to the incident, where paramedics treated a 52-year-old man before he was taken to the John Hunter Hospital in a critical condition.

Officers from Newcastle Police District have established a crime scene and are investigating.

They’ve been told the offender fled on foot towards Fogo Street.

Anyone with information is urged to get in touch with Crime Stoppers.