Voluntary Assisted Dying Bill passes the Upper House

Independent MP Greg Piper says a “momentous milestone” has been reached for voluntary assisted dying in NSW.

Greg Piper is the co-author of the state parliamentary Voluntary Assisted Dying Bill which passed the Upper House by 20 votes to 17.

Opponents of the Bill have tabled a series of amendments though which will need to be debated before the legislation can become law. The debate will continue next Wednesday.

Greg Piper said he’s very happy people with a terminal illness will soon finally have a choice.

“This is a momentous day for the many people who have campaigned for this reform over decades, including Dying With Dignity NSW and Go Gentle Australia, and of course my independent colleague the Member for Sydney Alex Greenwich,” he said.

“This is a safe bill. It’s a fair bill. It’s a bill which delivers on the rights of a person with a terminal illness. It’s something that a vast majority of the community has wanted.”

“It’s also a bill which has now been supported by strong majorities in the NSW Legislative Assembly and the Legislative Council, so it’s disappointing that opponents have now lodged a series of amendments which I believe are designed to delay this process even further.”

“I also need to acknowledge many of the Labor MPs in the Hunter who co-sponsored this Bill. They include Sonia Hornery (Wallsend), Tim Crakanthorp (Newcastle), Jodie Harrison (Charlestown) and Jenny Aitchison (Maitland).”