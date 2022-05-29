Hunter Charities Receive Share Of $830,000 In Grant Funding

Ashley Gordon NPCF, Jane Gray NPCF, Nina Waterton Happy Paws, Zoe Black Happy Paws, Jennifer Leslie NPCF (L – R)

Eight lucky local charities have been given a share of $540,000 to continue their important work.

The Newcastle Permanent Charitable Foundation has recognised the Shephard Centre, Rainbow Club, and Happy Paws Happy Hearts to name a few.

Happy Paws – which helps young people build confidence through caring for shelter animals will use the $75,000 it has been awarded for it’s explore youth employment program.

COE Zoe Black says it will go towards a mobile classroom.

“The mobile classroom will be key in reaching people in isolated areas. With the help of the grant, we will be able to support socially isolated people to find successful pathways to their next stages in life,” Ms Black said.

The Charitable Foundation has two rounds of funding each year and has provided more than $24 million in grants to over 530 projects since the first grant was provided in 2003.

The projects which will benefit local communities from this funding round are:

• The Shepherd Centre – TSC Hunter – $110,000

• OzHarvest – Central Coast & Lake Macquarie Food Rescue Expansion – $90,000

• Autism Camp Australia – Helping Hands Project – $87,000

• Happy Paws Happy Hearts Foundation – “Explore” Youth Employment – $75,000

• Rainbow Club – Bringing Rainbow Clubs to Northern NSW – $60,000

• Feel the Magic – Grad Camp – $55,000

• Toy Libraries Australia – Toy Library Newcastle Refurbishment – $40,000

• We Help Ourselves – Day Program Fitout – $27,000

Jennifer Leslie, Chair of Newcastle Permanent Charitable Foundation, said the not-for-profit groups receiving grants will deliver a broad range of projects that will improve the lives of disadvantaged, isolated and marginalised people across regional NSW.

“Just as important is the help today’s funded projects will provide directly and indirectly to families, friends and community members, with some 15,000 people anticipated to feel the positive effects of these grants,” she said.

All funding recipients will commence their projects this calendar year and all are scheduled to be completed by the end of 2024.