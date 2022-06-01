More than 600 calls for assistance to NSW SES in the Hunter

A severe weather warning remains in place for the Hunter region today with damaging winds up to 90km/hr possible.

The NSW State Emergency Service (SES) is warning locals to prepare their homes ahead of the forecast severe weather today as the cold front continues to bring damaging winds particularly in the Hunter.

There have been more than 600 requests for assistance received by the SES in the Hunter.

NSW SES Superintendent Joanna Jones is urging members of the community to prepare and make safe choices around their homes and on the roads.

“Strong winds can bring down trees and powerlines, damage roofs, and blow loose items such as outdoor furniture or even trampolines around your yard,”

“Putting away or tying down these items can go a long way to reducing the risk of damage to your or your neighbour’s property.”

Superintendent Jones added that it is important motorists drive to the conditions during this type of weather, “Fallen trees, downed powerlines and windy conditions can make travelling unsafe, so please take care if you are driving or riding in during severe weather,” she said.

The SES advises everyone to:

Move vehicles under cover or away from trees;

Secure or put away loose items around your property.

Stay indoors, away from windows, while conditions are severe.

Bring your pets inside.

Stay away from fallen powerlines.

“Our dedicated SES volunteers are stretched, but with the assistance of RFS, VRA and other emergency services we are getting to everyone. Just please be patient as we attend the potentially life-threatening calls for help first.”

For SES assistance, call 132 500.For life-threatening emergencies, call Triple Zero (000).

Damaging winds averaging 60 to 70 km/h with peak gusts in excess of 90 km/h are possible on and east of the Great Dividing Range from the Illawarra to the Queensland border this morning.

Damaging winds averaging 60 to 70 km/h with peak gusts to 100 km/h are possible on and east of the ranges in southern parts of NSW. Blizzards are likely about locations above 1800 metres, and possible above 1200 metres. The National Parks Service of NSW recommends that people consider postponing back country travel until conditions improve.

Saturated soils bring an increased risk of gusty winds toppling trees and powerlines, particularly along elevated terrain.

Conditions are expected to ease during Wednesday afternoon and evening.

Image: Port Stephens NSW SES Unit Facebook page