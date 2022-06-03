Three local teens before court charged with slew of traffic and property offences

Local police have charged three teenagers over traffic and property offences across the Hunter.

Detectives from across the Oxley, Port Stephens and Hunter Valley Police Districts established Operation Mongoose in April this year to investigate a spate of property, break and enters and vehicle thefts throughout the region.

About 10pm on Thursday, two teenage girls entered a home on Canadotta Street at Mayfield where they allegedly stole a BMW.

The car was later sighted travelling west on Raymond Terrace Road at Woodberry, before officers attempted to stop the vehicle. These attempts were unsuccessful, resulting in a pursuit which was later terminated due to safety concerns near East Maitland.

The BMW was later found abandoned on Melbourne Street at East Maitland and with the assistance of the Dog Squad, the two 15-year-old girls were arrested in a nearby property.

Both were charged with a number of break and enter, steal and police pursuit offences.

Additionally, in the early hours of Friday morning, a 14-year-old boy was arrested at a home on Gostwhich Avenue at Woodberry. He was taken to Raymond Terrace Police Station.

He was also charged with a number of break and enter, larceny and vehicle offences.

All three teenagers were refused bail to appear before children’s court on Friday.