Four day operation in Hunter Valley leads police to weapons and joey’s

A four day operation in the Hunter Valley has lead police to arresting two men over alleged animal and weapon offences.

Operation Devil Ark was established to target illegal hunting, trespassing and stock movements and saw 27 livestock carrier inspections and 26 hunting vehicle stops between June 4 and 6.

One of these included a 27-year-old man who was stopped just north of Muswellbrook on Jun 4, where he was allegedly found with two young kangaroo joey’s, firearms and amunition.

Police say the weapons were seized for forensic examination, while the joey’s were taken to a wildlife care centre, where they are receiving treatment.

The man was arrested, and his firearm licence suspended but was released a short time later pending further inquiries.

On June 5, police stopped a 19-year-old just north of Scone, where they searched the vehicle, locating a machete and knuckle dusters, which were sent for forensic examination.

He was issued with a court attendance notice for next month, for weapons offences.