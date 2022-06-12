Speeder cops huge fine this long weekend

A lead footed driver netted himself a hefty fine yesterday, clocked doing more than 45km over the speed limit at Fishing Point.

Just before 7am yesterday morning police patrolling Dorrington Rd, Rathmines detected a white Subaru Imprezza doing 122km in a 60km zone.

When it was pulled over a short time later the driver told police he was late for work.

The 23 year old was fined $2547 and, due to the long weekend double demerits, lost 12 points.

His license was suspended for six months and number plate confiscated for three months.