Beach accessways at Newcastle beaches closed after rough surf

Accessways at some of Newcastle’s beaches are closed after another weekend of rough surf conditions.

Newcastle Council said large and powerful surf conditions combined with high tides and weather events earlier this year have impacted the coastline, and the damage is bad.

Newcastle’s southern beaches, particularly Bar Beach, has been significantly stripped of sand leaving a large drop off between the sea wall and the promenade. Beach accessways at Mereweather, Bar Beach and Dixon Park have been closed due to the safety of access ramps and stairs.

Council is conducting daily inspections across the southern beaches to ensure public safety and is finalising plans for repair work.

At Stockton Beach, waves overtopped some sections of the coastline including the Kyowa rock bag structures at Barrie Crescent, the Mitchell Street Seawall at Flint Street and some of the beach dune and accessways at Meredith and Beeston Streets and the Stockton Holiday Park.

Several beach accessways remain closed at Stockton until beach conditions improve and repair works are completed.

Stockton continues to suffer from erosion and coastal damage. Council is working with the NSW Government on an application for nourishment of the beach – the total cost of a long-term solution to is estimated at $27.5 million and will require the approval of a licence to mine sand offshore.

The Deputy Premier’s Taskforce are scheduled to meet on June 23. The initial volume of sand required for Stockton Beach is around 2.4 million cubic metres or the equivalent of 960 Olympic sized swimming pools.

Image: 2HD Newsroom