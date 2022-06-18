Man Nabbed After Alleged Stealing Spree At Waratah

A man has found himself in a bit of strife after Newcastle police intercepted him on an alleged stealing spree.

Staff at Waratah Kmart alerted officers to the man with reports he made off with an esky filled with other items without paying on Wednesday night.

Police say he was again caught stealing a mower from a nearby home, before entering Turton Road at Waratah, where he almost caused a motorcycle rider to crash.

That is where officers caught up with the man, allegedly finding him in possession of the stolen items and illegal drugs.

He was taken back to the station where it’s understood he added to his already long list of offences by causing damage to his cell.

The man has been refused bail and will remain in custody until later this month.