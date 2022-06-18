End Of An Era: 1960s-era Wilton Road Bridge To Be Replaced Next Month

One of Lake Macquarie’s oldest bridges will be replaced next month.

At 53 years old, Awaba’s deteriorating Wilton Road Bridge is in desperate need of the early-July upgrade to a dual-lane concrete structure.

A 40t load limit had to be introduced for vehicles crossing the 1960s-era timber bridge, after it was deemed unsafe in certain conditions back in 2020.

The tender for the works was awarded earlier this year, with the new structure over Stoney Creek to be wider allowing access for pedestrians and cyclists while making the route more reliable for local motorists.

Mayor Kay Fraser said safety is another key factor.

“This upgrade will not only increase the load capacity of he bridge, it will make travel through Awaba safer for motorists, cyclists and pedestrians alike.”

According to Council’s website, a full 10 day closure is slated to occur so contractors can complete the upgrade as quickly as possible.

The replacement is being jointly funded by the NSW Government’s Fixing Country Bridges program and Lake Macquarie City Council.

Work is expected to be wrapped up before the end of the year.