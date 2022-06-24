Float Your Boat gets underway at Lake Mac this weekend

The annual Float Your Boat event kicks off this evening — with vessels from across NSW taking part in the water parade.

Now in it’s fifth year, the festival is being held over two nights and will see a flotilla of glowing boats travelling around the western side of the lake tonight and the eastern edge tomorrow night.

Warners Bay and Toronto foreshores will be hosting live sites from 6pm, with live music, entertainment, food trucks and activities.

Participants in the event are in the running to win $2,000, as well as awards for best vessels in two categories, 5-10 metres and over 10 metres.

Lake Macquarie Mayor Kay Fraser says the event will be one of the best the community has ever seen.

“The weather is looking exceptional with two sunny days forecast for Friday and Saturday, so I am encourage families and friends to come out and enjoy all Float Your Boat has to offer,” Cr Fraser.