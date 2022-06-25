Chain Valley Colliery Consolidation Project underway

A project that will help supply coal to Eraring Power Station is underway.

Owner of Eraring, Origin Energy put out a statement earlier this month to say they were running low on coal — an under delivery of coal from nearby Mandalong Mine has meant getting coal from other sources at a higher price.

It’s resulted in a lack of supply but, the Chain Valley Colliery Consolidation Project could help.

Work is underway on an environmental impact statement for the project which could see the Chain Valley Colliery and Mannering Valley Colliery on the southern shores of Lake Macquarie joined together.

The mines are owned by Delta Electricity who also own and operate Vales Point Power Station so they’ll be looking to supply that power station as well.

Pictured: Chain Valley Colliery. Image: Delta Coal