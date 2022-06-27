Police on the hunt for cars involved in pursuit at Lake Macquarie

Police are on the hunt for two cars that were involved in an early morning pursuit across Lake Macquarie and Newcastle.

Thieves stole two luxury cars, a white Audi A8 and a black Chrysler 300c from Lake Macquarie last night, and were spotted being driven at Charlestown.

Police pursued the cars through Hamilton and Lambton in the early hours of this morning.

Officers say the pursuits had to be called off due to excessive speed.

Anyone who spots the vehicles is urged to get in touch with Waratah Police Station on 4926 6599