Another local climate protester arrested in Sydney

A 23-year-old man from New Lambton is the latest local to be charged over Blockade Australia protests in Sydney on Tuesday.

He was arrested and taken to Surry Hills Police Station where he was charged with obstructing traffic, resisting arrest, assaulting a police officer

The and refused bail to appear at Central Local Court on Wednesday.

It follows a man from Brandy Hill joining ten others who were arrested on Monday over similar offences.

He faced court today over the charges.

Commander of Strike Force Guard, who are monitoring and combating planned action across Sydney this week, Acting Commissioner Paul Dunstan says the increased police presence will remain.

“The New South Wales Police Force makes no apologies for the arrests of individuals who are seeking to disrupt the livelihood of Sydney-siders going about their daily business, by engaging in unlawful behaviour.

“We have well documented processes in place to facilitate lawful demonstrations, but when protesters choose to ignore those rules, we will act swiftly and take action to prevent those unlawful demonstrations interfering with and disrupting traffic.

“Police continue to provide a strong presence in the Sydney CBD in response to unauthorised protests to ensure the safety of the public and local businesses.

“While these illegal activities continue to take place, police will continue to disrupt and intervene with the actions of those who create significant safety risks to themselves and those around them,” A/Assistant Commissioner Dunstan said.

Image: Blockade Australia.