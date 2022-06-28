How the Hunter stacked up in the 2021 Census

The 2021 Census data has been released today and shows the Australian population has grown by 2 million people since the last Census in 2016.

Despite the COVID-pandemic keeping our borders shut for more than two years, there were more than 1 million more migrants in the last five years as well.

The data also shows 25 to 39-year-old’s have caught up to 55 to 74-year-old’s as the largest generational group with only 5,662 more baby boomers than millennial counted on August 10 last year.

There were nearly 24,000 same-sex marriages counted in the census too, after changes to the Marriage Act in 2017.

Taking a look at the local statistics:

Newcastle

Newcastle’s population rose by 13,000 to 168,873 since the previous Census results in 2016.

There are more females than males across the local government area, with almost 51 per cent of the population identifying as female.

No religion grew by 32 per cent to 76,000, while religious affiliation dropped across all beliefs.

Maitland

Maitland grew by almost 13,000 new residents since the 2016 results to over 90,000 in 2021.

Following national trends, the local government area saw an increase of almost 50 per cent of people identifying as having no religious affiliation.

Almost 20,000 people are children of one or both overseas born parents, while 67,000 say both their parents were born in Australia.

Meanwhile the median age is 36, the average household income is almost $1,800 a week and there are more females than males.

Lake Macquarie

Lake Macquarie is the Hunter’s largest growing area, according to the Census results released today.

Population grew by 16,500 people, up to almost 214,000 people now calling the local government area home.

Just under 90,000 people identify as having no religion, 38,000 as Catholic, 33,000 as Anglican, 11,000 not stated and 9,000 Uniting Church.

Mandarin is the second most common language used at home behind English, followed by Spanish, Macedonian, German and Italian.

Port Stephens

There are 5,720 more people in Port Stephens compared to 2016, with a total of 75,276.

The median age is 47, the average household income is $1,372 per week and over 30,000 people are registered as married.

There are 1,159 more women than men, 5,016 people say they were born overseas and 19,493 people say one or both of their parents were born overseas.

No religion is the leading response to religious affiliation, followed by Anglican, Catholic, not stated and Uniting Church.

Cessnock

Cessnock is now home to almost 64,000 residents, up from almost 56,000 in the 2016 results.

84.7 per cent of people were born in Australia, followed by 1.9 per cent in England, 0.9 per cent New Zealand, 0.4 per cent Scotland, 0.3 per cent Philippines and 0.3 per cent Germany.

16 per cent of people have one or both parents born overseas, with the majority of those coming from England followed by New Zealand, Scotland and Germany.

Anglican is the leading religious affiliation, followed by no religion, Catholic, not stated and Uniting Church.

Dungog

Dungog’s population has grown by almost 600 people since 2016, sitting at 9,541 residents as of 2021.

The male to female population split is almost 50-50, with the females just tracking ahead by 20.

48.4 per cent of the population identifies as Australian, 44.7 per cent as English, 11.6 per cent as Irish, 10.5 per cent as Scottish and 6.2 per cent as Australian Aboriginal.

No religion is the leading answer to religious affiliation with 37.2 per cent of people not having a religious belief, followed by Anglican, Catholic, not stated and Uniting Church.