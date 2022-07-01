Seven Hunter teens charged with over 40 offences

Strike Force police have nabbed a group of teens following a string of alleged luxury vehicle thefts in the Hunter

Officers began investigating after a number of aggravated break and enters saw top of the range vehicles stolen and then used to carry out crimes across the region.

Raids were carried out across Port Stephens-Hunter, Newcastle and the Hunter Valley yesterday, with phones, clothes and e-scooters seized and seven youths arrested.

Police will allege the group were responsible for the break-ins and thefts and say the teenagers used social media not only to coordinate their actions and target vehicles, but also to live-stream police pursuits.

They’ve racked up more than 40 charges between them including aggravated break and enter, commit serious indictable offence, take and drive conveyance without consent of owner, drive recklessly/furiously/speed/manner dangerous, possess car breaking implements, knowingly direct activities of criminal group, be carried in conveyance without consent of owner, never licensed person drive on road, custody of knife in a public place and goods in custody.