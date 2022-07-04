Man charged with drink driving after colliding with two police cars

Newcastle Police have charged a man following, what can only be described as a strange, series of events.

On Saturday night, the 50-year-old attempted to park his Toyota Hilux in between two police cars outside of Newcastle Police Station, when he collided with both vehicles.

Officers who came out to check on the man, submitted him to a breath test which returned a positive reading.

Unsurprisingly, it took very little time to return him to the station for a subsequent one, where he blew 0.231.

The man was issued a court attendance notice for high-range drink driving and had his licence suspended on the spot.