Stage one of Toronto Foreshore upgrades now complete

Stage one upgrades to Toronto’s Foreshore are now complete.

The waterfront has been opened up with a new town green, which includes seating, paths and sandstone retaining walls, as well as a public square, which can be utilized by locals for anything from work to play thanks to the addition of both power and water.

Lake Macquarie Council says the $1.8 million project is just the start, with a second stage of works to improve the car park next to the Toronto Amateur Sailing Club expected to be wrapped up by the end of the year as well.

Mayor Kay Fraser says the upgrade, which began in September 2021, would benefit the wider community.

“These new additions will breathe new life into Toronto area and I can’t wait to see families, visitors and locals make use of the space to play, socialise and connect.

“Upgrades like this pave the way for more events to be held in the area, which we know will increase spending to local businesses and boost our local economy,” Cr Fraser said.

Future development around Bath Street and Wharf Road are also on the cards for down the track.