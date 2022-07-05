Varroa mite stemming from Newcastle outbreak starting to spread to northwest NSW

Bees stored in Newcastle for a number of months and then sent to Narrabri have been found to be infested by varroa mite.

The NSW Department of Primary Industries confirmed the close epidemiological links in the Narrabri hives to those that were in Newcastle.

Acting Chief Plant Protection Officer Dr Chris Anderson said the honeybee hives had been stored in Newcastle for a number of months within proximity to an existing infested premises in Newcastle before being moved to Narrabri.

“Further reporting by beekeepers and investigations by NSW DPI officers, identified the infestation at the property and established a new emergency zone around the property,” Dr Anderson said.

NSW DPI had now established emergency zones around a total of 19 infested premises since Varroa mite was first identified during routine surveillance at the Port of Newcastle on 22 June. This includes additional new confirmed cases at Lambton and Ferodale which fall within previously declared zones.