Contractors being asked to register interest for $700 million Singleton Bypass

A promise to make sure construction of the Singleton Bypass started and finished as soon as possible was a key part of Hunter MP Dan Repacholi’s election campaign and now the project is hitting another stage.

Prequalified contractors now being called to register their interest for the $700 million project.

The bypass is being jointly funded by the NSW and Federal Governments and will see around 15,000 of the more than 26,000 vehicles including 3,700 trucks taken out of the town centre that drive through each day.

Hunter MP Dan Repacholi said the New England Highway is a vital link between Sydney and Brisbane, and the primary route connecting the Upper Hunter with Maitland and Newcastle.

“Transport for NSW has been working on revising the design, which now includes a full interchange with Putty Road and a new 600-metre bridge at the southern connection,” Dan Repacholi said.

“We are now inviting prequalified contractors to submit Registrations of Interest to finalise the design and construct the bypass.”

State Member for Upper Hunter, Mr Dave Layzell MP, said work is already being carried out to progress the bypass, including additional environmental assessments, geotechnical and utility investigations, together with a survey to determine final project boundaries and ongoing discussions with impacted property owners.

The eight-kilometre project will bypass five sets of traffic lights in the CBD and is the largest road infrastructure investment in Singleton’s history,” Dave Layzell said.

“It’s expected to create more than 1370 jobs and will draw on local businesses and contractors where possible, which will also help stimulate the local economy.”

Dave Layzell said with traffic volumes only predicted to increase over the next 25 years, the Singleton bypass will both improve the movement of freight and provide swifter and smoother journeys for current and future traffic demands.

“Early work is expected to start later this year and we should see the project open to traffic by the end of 2026.”