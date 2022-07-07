Flood update Hunter Valley Thursday 7th July

Rain is still falling right across the Hunter Valley leaving locals on high alert as river levels continue to rise today.

The heaviest rainfall has cleared the Hunter Catchment, however further rainfall is forecast for the next 6-12 hours, which may cause further river level rises and prolonged flooding.

For emergency help in floods and storms, call the NSW State Emergency Service on 132 500. In life threatening situations call triple zero (000) immediately.

The latest from the NSW State Emergency Service (SES) as at 4am Thursday 7th July:

EVACUATION ORDER:

Point Road area – Tuncurry

NSW SES is directing people within Low lying areas of the following locations, to evacuate the high danger area, immediately.

These locations include: • Low lying properties Point Road • Baird Street • Bay Street • Mariners Drive • Lakeview Road • Pelican Parade • Sunlovers Parade • Leisure Lane • Coral Lane • Recreational Lane

Low lying areas of Bulahdelah

Evacuate the high danger area. Once floodwater passes 3.50 metres on the Bulahdelah gauge at Bulahdelah roads will begin to close.

The areas affected are:

• Low lying properties in River Street

• Myall Street

• Richmond Street (West of Alexandra Street)

• Stuart Street (West of Alexandra Street)

• Stroud Street (South of Stuart Street)

• Blanch Street (West of Crawford Street)

• Prince Street (South of Richmond Street)

• Jackson Street

• Alexandra Street (South of Stuart Street)

• Rotary Park on the banks of Myall River

• Bulahdelah Showground

EVACUATION WARNING:

NSW SES is advising residents and businesses along the Hunter River in the following areas, to prepare to move to higher ground now: – Millers Forest – Duckenfield

– Singleton Township Why should I move: The heaviest rainfall has cleared the Hunter Catchment, however further rainfall is forecast for the remainder of Wednesday, which may cause further river level rises and prolonged flooding What should you do: Go to an upper story building with access to upper levels, or higher natural ground such as a hill. Move as high above ground as possible. Storm and flood impact may interrupt essential services such as electricity, phones, internet, water and sewerage. Where to go if evacuation is required: Prepare to stay with family, friends or at accommodation outside of the flood area, where possible. Simple things you can do now: – Take pets, essential items, warm clothes, medicines, insurance documents and valuables with you. – Relocate other personal possessions to a safer/higher place. – Keep moving to stay above the rising water level. – Do not start driving in affected areas during flash flooding. If you are already driving, avoid flooded roads and find the highest nearby place to stop. Flash flooding can cause cars to stall, fill with water, or be swept away. – Do not enter floodwater as there is a high risk you may be swept away. Consider alternative ways to evacuate if possible. – Prepare to take drinking water and food due to possible long travel times. – Share this information with family, friends and neighbours and help others where possible. – For the latest information listen to your local ABC radio station, – Follow us on Facebook at /NSWSES or our website at Follow us on Facebook at /NSWSES or our website at www.ses.nsw.gov.au – Latest Weather, Warnings, Rainfall and River heights: Latest Weather, Warnings, Rainfall and River heights: www.bom.gov.au/nsw/ – Road Closures: Road Closures: www.livetraffic.com.au or http://www.myroadinfo.com.au

HINTON ISOLATED

Rising flood waters from the Hunter River and Paterson River have resulted in Hinton being isolated from the surrounding areas. The Port Stephens SES Unit has pre-positioned a rescue vehicle, a boat and crew members in the Hinton area to assist the community. NSW SES Rescue Operators at Hinton have established protocols with NSW Ambulance in the event that any medical evacuations from Hinton are required. In the event of any life threatening or medical emergencies, please call 000 immediately. Assistance from the NSW SES can be obtained by calling 132 500 or speaking to any of the NSW SES members in Hinton.

LAGUNA, BUCKETTY, BROKE AND WOLLOMBI

Significant river level rises have been observed along Wollombi Brook. At Wollombi the river peaked with major flooding above the March 2022 flood. Moderate flooding is now occurring. At Bulga major flooding is occurring well above March 2022 flood levels where a peak of 9.11 metres was recorded on Wednesday afternoon. This is the highest recorded level since 1952. The peak at Bulga is 1 metre higher than the 1952 flood level.

Laguna Bucketty and Wollombi: (Wollombi Brook Gauge)

The Wollombi Brook at Wollombi peaked at 14.20 metres around 01:00 am Wednesday 06 July and is currently at 11.80 metres and falling, with moderate flooding.

An Evacuation Order is current for;

• Wollombi

• Congewai

• Paynes Crossing

• Laguna

• Bucketty

• Ellalong

• Millfield

• NSW SES are continuing to direct people along the Wollombi Brook within the townships of Bulga and Broke to evacuate the high danger area

• Flooding remains in all Low-lying road crossing from Bulga to Wollombi and surrounding areas

• Low properties on Paynes Crossing Road, Wollombi may still be experiencing high flood water

Low Lying Properties may still be affected by flood water in the following areas;

• Great North Road at Wollombi

• Wollombi Road at Wollombi

• Paynes Crossing Road at Wollombi

• Yango Creek Road at Wollombi

• Gleghorns Bridge Closed

• Cuneens Bridge Closed

• Williams Bridge Closed

At Bulga: (Bulga Bridge Gauge)

The Wollombi Brook at Bulga peaked at 9.11 metres around 04:00 pm Wednesday 06 July and is currently at 9.06 metres and slowly falling, with major flooding.

• An Evacuation Order is current. NSW SES are directing people along the Wollombi Brook within the townships of Bulga and Broke to evacuate the high danger area

• Waters may have closed the Windsor-Singleton road (Putty Road) near Bulga Public School.

• River may have broken banks in a several of locations causing flooding rural areas

SINGLETON, MAITLAND AND RAYMOND TERRACE

Along the Lower Hunter River, major flooding is occurring at Singleton. River levels exceeded the March 2022 flood level (13.15 metres) Wednesday afternoon and are likely to peak near 13.80 metres early Thursday morning, with major flooding.

Moderate flooding and renewed rises are occurring at Maitland.

Minor flooding is occurring along the Hunter River at Raymond Terrace.

Singleton: (Donolly Bridge)

Evacuation WARNING is in place for Singleton Township.

Major flooding is occurring at Singleton. The Hunter River at Singleton may peak near 13.80 metres early Thursday morning, with major flooding.

People in areas likely to be impacted by flooding in Glenridding, Dunnolly, Combo, Whittingham and Scotts Flat Road areas needed to have evacuated.

• Rural low-lying areas in and around Glennriding, Dunolly, may now be impacted by flood waters

• Combo and Whittingham may now be impacted by flood waters

• Low-Lying areas of East Singleton and Whittingham will be impacted by road closures.

• Bridgeman Road Singleton may still be closed 500m north of the New England Highway intersection

• All Riverside Park access is closed

• River at Scotts Flat area leading to the isolation of properties may now have breached its banks

• Properties in Doughboys Hollow and Whittingham may now be impacted by flood water

• Glendon cut off from direct access to Singleton; alternative route may be open via Sedgefield and Roughit Lane

• A number of key local roads will be closed

• Extensive flooding of low-lying farmland around Singleton will be evident

• New England Highway may now be closed between Bridgman Road and White Avenue

Maitland: (Belmore Bridge)

The Hunter River at Maitland (Belmore Bridge) peaked at 7.09 metres around 06:00 pm Monday, with minor flooding. Renewed river rises are occurring. The Hunter River at Maitland (Belmore Bridge) may reach around 10.00 metres during Thursday, with moderate flooding.

People in areas likely to be impacted by flooding in Maitland should prepare for potential isolation.

• Melville Ford Bridge at Aberglasslyn closed

• Oakhampton Heights may remain isolated due to buildup of localized water

• Windermere Road at Windermere is cut just past Windermere House

• Maitland vale road at Lambs Valley will remain closed – 400m east of Luskintyre road alternate route via Maitland Vale Road to Bolwarra

• Maitland Vale road now closed at Rosebrook near the RFS station

• Anambah road at Anambah will be cut 2.5km form the New England

• Brush Farm Road and Pitnacree Road, Pitnacree (East Maitland) closed with Low lying farmland is inundated.

Raymond Terrace:

The Hunter River at Raymond Terrace may reach around 2.70 metres early Thursday morning, with minor flooding. Further rises possible.

People in areas likely to be impacted by flooding in Raymond Terrace should prepare for potential isolation.

• Backwater flooding in southern Raymond Terrace, flood water breaks out of the Hunter River near the boat ramp at Glenelg Street Raymond Terrace

• Localised flooding of low-lying areas around Hunter Street, Swan Street and Glenelg Street

GOSTWYK AND DUNGOG

Moderate to heavy rainfall has been observed in the Paterson Williams Catchment resulting in renewed river rises along the Paterson River, where minor flooding is now occurring at Gostwyck.

Along the Williams River at Dungog, minor flooding is occurring and is possible at Mill Dam Falls.

Paterson River:

Minor flooding is possible along the Paterson River at Gostwyck. The Paterson River at Gostwyck Bridge may reach around 9.50 metres early Thursday morning, with minor flooding. Further rises possible with forecast rainfall.

• The low-level causeway over the Allyn River at Horns Crossing on the Vacy – Wallarobba Road, approximately 1km NE of Vacy MAY NOW BE closed to all traffic

• Low lying rural properties and roads may be affected. Farmers adjacent to the river should monitor and act accordingly.

• Low level causeway at Horne’s Crossing over the Allyn River maybe closed.

Williams River:

Minor flooding is occurring along the Williams River at Dungog and possible at Mill Dam Falls. The Williams River at Dungog may reach around 5.30 metres early Thursday morning, with

minor flooding. Further rises possible with forecast rainfall.

• Low lying farmland may be affected – farmers need to check pumps and equipment and local road closures along the Williams River.

• Forsterton Road may be closed at Forsterton Bridge

• Alison Road (southern end) may close at the Thalaba Bridge

• Glen Williams to Dungog Road may close at the Banfield Bridge, Glen William.

• Possible isolation of Bendolba and Bandon Grove

The Williams River at Mill Dam Falls may exceed the minor flood level (6.10 m) and reach around 6.20 metres, with minor flooding early Thursday morning, with minor flooding. Further rises possible with forecast rainfall.

• Low lying rural properties and roads may be affected by flood waters

• Possible inundation of low-lying areas of Williams River Caravan Park

LAKE MACQUARIE

Lake Macquarie at Belmont reached the minor flood level (0.70 metres) early Wednesday morning on the high tide. Further rainfall is forecast for the remainder of Wednesday and into Thursday. Elevated river levels are also expected for the remainder of Wednesday into Thursday with renewed rises to around 0.80 metres possible at Belmont on Thursday’s early morning high tide.

What you need to do:

People in areas likely to be impacted by flooding should consider:

• Refraining from driving or walking through flood water

• Road closures and flood isolation may impact on work, family and educational commitments

• Monitoring emergency warnings and severe weather updates on local ABC radio, NSW SES Facebook Page and Bureau of Meteorology website

• If your property is at risk of inundation, please raise moveable items, such as furniture, as high as possible onto benches or tables, placing electrical items on top

• If you are advised by an emergency services officer to evacuate, please do so

• Securing outside belongings and before leaving; turn off the power, water and take essential medicines and clothes with you

• Farmers should move machinery, livestock, pumps and fodder to flood free ground

