Jacob Safiti To Make Origin Debut For NSW

Newcastle Knights forward Jacob Saifiti will make his debut for the NSW Blues in the State of Origin decider next week.

Blues Coach Brad Fittler’s first pick Jordan McLean has been ruled out with a hamstring injury he suffered at training this morning, leaving the Cowboys player devastated.

The late call up for Saifiti will see him headed back to camp, after being released to play in Newcastle’s clash with Souths at McDonald Jones Stadium on Friday night.

He is likely to start in the Blues front row against the Maroons at Suncorp Stadium on Wednesday, July 13.