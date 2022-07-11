Two People “Lucky To Be Alive” After Being Swept Off Nobbys Break Wall

Two people have been swept off the break wall at Nobbys Beach this morning as large and powerful swells battered the coastline.

Initial reports of the potentially life threatening situation reached emergency services around 8.45am, and NSW Ambulance road crews including Intensive Care Paramedic Specialists and NSW Ambulance Inspector Jake Broughton-Rouse were dispatched to the scene.

When they arrived they found both people – a man in his 50s, and a woman in her 40s – had been able to clamber back up the rocks to safety but had sustained a number of serious injuries.

“Patients being swept into the water can be a dangerous, life threatening situation. On this occasion the patients were able to make it back to the break wall,” said Inspector Jake Broughton-Rouse.

Council lifeguards provided first aid before NSW Ambulance Paramedics treated the pair for multiple suspected fractures, before taking them to the John Hunter Hospital in stable conditions.

With the Weather Bureau predicting hazardous surf conditions will continue along the Hunter’s coast until at least Wednesday, Inspector Jake Broughton-Rouse says the incident today should be a warning to locals.

“This is a reminder for people to remain safe and vigilant around the water, especially when there are dangerous surf conditions. Our patients today are extremely lucky to be alive,” he said.