Police appealing to find driver who hit a motorcyclist in Newcastle last night and drove off

Police are appealing for witnesses after a motorcyclist was hit by another car when he was riding on Stewart Avenue in Newcastle last night.

Newcastle Police say at about 6:40pm a BMW R1150 motorcycle was travelling south near the intersection of Parry Street when he was hit by a small white sedan, possibly a Toyota Yaris.

The 25-year-old rider was thrown from his bike into the roadway, and the sedan continued travelling south on Stewart Avenue.

The rider was taken to the John Hunter Hospital for treatment on shoulder and rib injuries. He was last reported to be in a stable condition.

Newcastle City Police Area Command officers attended and established a crime scene and have commenced inquiries into the circumstances surrounding the crash.

Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident, or has relevant dashcam vision, to contact Newcastle Police on (02) 49290999 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.